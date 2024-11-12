Watch CBS News
McDonald's employee surprised with new bike after his is stolen

By WBZ-News Staff

CAMBRIDGE - A McDonald's employee in Cambridge is enjoying a new bike after coworkers banded together to help him when someone stole the bike he used to get to work.

A stolen bike

Daniel Chavez Lopez used his bike to go back and forth between his Brighton home and his job in Cambridge. However, a few months ago, it was stolen.

Chavez Lopez has worked at  McDonald's in Cambridge for almost 10 years. His bosses and coworkers immediately decided to help, pooling their money to surprise him with a new bike to replace the one that was stolen.

Coworkers to the rescue

"He would walk two hours to come to work because there's no public transportation at that early hour, so it was really sad, but we are happy we could get him a bike," said Carol Chin, owner of the McDonald's. "I offered to purchase him a bike to replace it and then the general manager said, "no, the entire staff would to be part of this. We also have a big party downstairs for him because we are his only family in this country."

The party was because it was Chavez Lopez's birthday on Tuesday

Chavez Lopez said he was definitely surprised - and tested his new bike - taking it for a ride in front of the McDonald's. 

