Cambridge stops using license plate reader cameras over data sharing concerns

The Cambridge City Council has suspended its use of Flock Safety cameras amid growing concerns that the company may be sharing data with the federal government.

The decision comes just months after the council approved the cameras in February as a tool to help police solve crimes. Flock's system uses automatic license plate readers to identify vehicles linked to criminal investigations.

Concerns over contract with company

But Vice Mayor Marc McGovern said new information about the company's data sharing practices has raised red flags.

"We sort of thought we had a solid contract with Flock, that we would be able to protect the information," said McGovern. "We've come to learn that it's not quite as solid as maybe we had thought it was."

McGovern said he is troubled by reports suggesting the company could be sharing its data with the government.

"It's being used to target people who haven't committed crimes, it's being used to target people who there aren't warrants out for," he said.

Flock Safety camera in Cambridge, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Community advocates and constituents brought concerns to city officials in recent months, bringing about a change of opinion on the matter.

"People change their minds all the time when you get new information," McGovern said. "Some of us were more comfortable with this in February and none of us are comfortable with it today."

Governor Maura Healey, however, voiced support for the responsible use of surveillance technology in law enforcement.

"Cameras are ubiquitous, they are all over the place. They have been used to solve crime and to deter crime," Gov. Healey said. "Obviously there are safeguards around that, preservation of the data, and all of that which can be accounted for. But I am somebody who supports the use of technology when it comes to the investigation and deterrence of crime."

McGovern hopes that the city can find a new solution and potentially a new company for security cameras.

Flock says allegations untrue

In a statement to WBZ News, Flock Safety said:

"We respect the Cambridge City Council's decision and will work closely with the City to provide any information or support needed during its review process. Flock Safety partners with communities across the country to help them make informed, transparent decisions about public safety technology that align with their local values and priorities. The allegations about Flock's relationship with federal agencies are untrue — these questions have been addressed and, in some cases, that have led to improvements in our products."