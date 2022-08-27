Watch CBS News
Lightning bolt brings downs bricks from chimney of Cambridge home on Oxford Street

CAMBRIDGE -- A bolt of lightning hit the chimney of a home in Cambridge Friday when a powerful line of afternoon thunderstorms blasted through the area.

The lightning strike knocked off some bricks of the home on Oxford Street, but it did not trigger a fire.

The city building inspector is assessing the house to make sure it's still safe. 

First published on August 27, 2022 / 4:59 PM

