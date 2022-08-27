Lightning bolt brings downs bricks from chimney of Cambridge home on Oxford Street
CAMBRIDGE -- A bolt of lightning hit the chimney of a home in Cambridge Friday when a powerful line of afternoon thunderstorms blasted through the area.
The lightning strike knocked off some bricks of the home on Oxford Street, but it did not trigger a fire.
The city building inspector is assessing the house to make sure it's still safe.
