Cambridge cafe owner says Central Square construction project is hurting business: "I'm really bankrupt"

The city of Cambridge says it is 12 months behind on a reconstruction project that is set to overhaul Central Square's look and utilities. The delay has upset business owners, saying they are losing customers, and could lose out further on World Cup crowds in the city.

"As we were opening, the construction was going crazy. It like a war zone almost," said Mohammed Khaled Seffo, owner of Chateau Blanc Ice Cream and Cafe.

For more than 20 years he's been in Central Square in Cambridge. His spot was a Syrian restaurant, but due to rising costs after COVID, he converted it into the ice cream shop and cafe. Mohammed has been battling the construction since he reopened. The work goes right up to his doorstep.

"People have no interest coming here. Who wants to hang out here in the middle of construction," Khaled Seffo said. "Walking out her here with an ice cream cone, and you got dust blowing in there? Who would you want to come back in here?"

River Street near Mass Ave is being overhauled from the utilities to the sidewalks. It will also include new bike lanes and green spaces, but it's not without issue. The city admits the 12-month delay is due to numerous complications from working with utilities that are more than 100 years old.

"People just wanted to see where they can walk, never mind looking at the shops," said Khaled Seffo.

Chateau Blanc Ice Cream and Cafe in Central Square in Cambridge. CBS Boston

He says the gas smell, burning machinery and constant dust hampers customers from walking out with a cone. Muhamed had to adjust the time that the shop is open to compensate for the work. It's now open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to start after construction workers go home. It has kept him from putting tables outside for guests. It's pushed employees to quit for a lack of customers, and he believes it's going to hurt him from taking advantage of world cup crowds.

"You got me on the point. I'm bankrupt, I'm really bankrupt, I've been waiting for this business to launch and get going for almost a year-and-a-half now," said Khaled Seffo.

The city says the work near the square is now expected to be complete by summer's end, and the rest of the work on River Street by the end of the year. Mohammed believes the city should compensate for the pain.

"Grant you something besides this, so you can at least continue this business," said Khaled Seffo.

He says he has already seen one restaurant open and close because of the construction. The hope is that he isn't next.