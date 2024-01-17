Snow and ice covered bike lanes in Cambridge force some riders to use road

CAMBRIDGE - It's a hiccup along the bike lane for rider Samuel Jefferson hitting an icy, snowy stretch along Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge. "It's less than desirable, hard to ride, so I'm riding in the road," said Jefferson.

It's the same for rider Ricardo Ramos who avoided the bike lane altogether. "I almost slipped once or twice and when I saw all the snow on the path. I decided I'll take the bus lane," said Ramos.

Wei Wang rides a bike on an icy stretch of Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge CBS Boston

It's one thing to get the streets cleared after a snowstorm, but a growing winter bike-riding population is also looking for clean lanes in their dedicated areas.

"We treat bike lanes the same way as streets," said Cambridge Deputy DPW Commissioner John Nardone. He says they haul out the so-called Multihog dedicated to bike lanes which often present a thaw and freeze issue.

Cities like Cambridge and Boston have made increasing investments in that type of equipment with the expansion of bike lanes, an investment that daily rider Peter Cheung with the Boston Cyclists Union says needs to be a priority as he tries to find clear paths in his travels after a storm. "Certain paths that are not plowed, it doesn't matter if some sections are, you don't have a connected network of bike lanes," said Cheung.

Cambridge DPW Multihog CBS Boston

It can be challenging for DPW crews, such as Cambridge, who need seven feet of clearance for their equipment, and there are posts marking the bike lanes, which are necessary to remind drivers they are not meant for parking.

Bike rider Wei Wang, also maneuvering the icy stretch on Massachusetts Avenue, says he's somewhat sympathetic. "This is one day overnight so it's hard to demand a wide range of solutions, but if it can be solved soon that will be better," said Wang.