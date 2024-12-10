Family's VHS tape of late father's hockey game found with help from I-Team's Call for Action

Family's VHS tape found in rental car with help from I-Team's Call for Action

BOSTON - A family visiting Boston left an irreplaceable VHS tape with precious memories in a rental car. They tried for weeks to get someone from the company to help them find it. Losing hope, they reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action for help.

1995 Division 1 State Championship game

In 1995, the St. John's High School hockey team won the state's Division 1 Championship. Thomas Wallace was on the team and scored four goals in that game. Recently, his family was given a VHS videotape of the big win.

Sherry Wallace says it is hard not to be emotional, since this was the only video the family has ever seen of the game. The video was special because Thomas died of brain cancer in 2015, leaving behind a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.

That son, also named Thomas is now 12 and plays hockey. Recently, his father's former teammates came to watch young Thomas skate at the same rink where St. John's won the championship. They gifted his mom the VHS tape of the game.

Sherry says Thomas skates like his dad, looks exactly like him and has the same mannerisms. She knew he would cherish the video and planned to give it to him for Christmas.

Videotape left in rental car in Boston

The Wallace family lives in Georgia and got the gift of precious memories when they were visiting Boston last month. Wanting to make sure Thomas didn't see the tape, she hid it in the glove compartment of their Hertz rental car.

Sherry says her biggest fear was somehow forgetting about it and leaving it behind. Sadly, the fear became a reality when Sherry says they dropped off the rental and flew home without it. Realizing she left it behind, Sherry says she tried calling and emailing Hertz to try to get it back.

The family was just about to give up when they reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action. Within 24 hours after we contacted Hertz, employees found the car on a lot in New Jersey. Miraculously, the tape was still inside the glove compartment.

In a statement Hertz said: "We are grateful to our Boston team for helping Ms. Wallace recover her cherished possession and are proud to have her as a valued Hertz customer. Memories are priceless, and we're honored to play a part in ensuring she can share this special moment of her late husband with her son this holiday season."

Hertz sent the tape to Sherry via overnight mail, and she got it the next morning. "We were just blown away that you reached out to us and so fast and everything happened within a day. It was just unbelievable," Sherry said. "I just cannot thank you enough and my family can't thank you enough."

Sherry is now looking forward to seeing the look on her son's face when he watches the tape Christmas morning. Hertz also gave the family loyalty points for a three-day car rental.