Red Sox reportedly ink first baseman C.J. Cron to minor-league contract
BOSTON -- The Red Sox signed a free agent on Friday, just not one that is going to help with their starting rotation. But this free agent could potentially add a little more pop to the Boston lineup, if he wins a spot on the roster ahead of the regular season.
The Red Sox have reportedly signed first baseman C.J. Cron to a minor league contract, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The righty split time with the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, slashing .248/.295/.434 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, and 37 RBI over 71 games between the two stops.
Cron missed time with a back injury last season, which could explain his dip in production. With Triston Casas set as the team's everyday first baseman, Cron will battle with Bobby Dalbec this spring for a spot on Boston's depth chart.
Cron, 34, was an All-Star for the Rockies in 2022 when he clubbed 29 home runs to go with 102 RBI over 150 games. Between the 2018-2022 seasons, he averaged 114 games played and 23 homers and 71 RBI. Cron has topped 25 homers and 70 RBI four times over the last five seasons.
