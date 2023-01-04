Burnout can lead to health problems: here's how to address underlying triggers

BOSTON --If you're feeling burned out, make it a New Year's resolution to get your life back in balance.

Burnout can affect job performance and lead to a host of health problems including insomnia, headaches, unhealthy eating, and depression.

A new book by a professor of psychiatry in Australia who researches burnout says it's not only important to treat the symptoms but to address the underlying triggers of burnout as well.

For some, the solution may be to take a break, examine their work/life balance, meditate, exercise, or spend more time with friends.

Others may need to actually change careers to reduce burnout and achieve greater life satisfaction.