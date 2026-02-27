Body camera video shows Easton, Massachusetts police officer save man from burning car crash

Police body camera video shows an Easton, Massachusetts officer rescuing a man from a burning car on Friday morning.

A Mack dump truck was experiencing problems on the side of Turnpike Street just after 2 a.m. when a Ford pickup truck struck the back of it, according to police. The pickup truck then became stuck under the dump truck, trapping the driver inside. A Toyota Camry then hit the back of the pickup truck and caught fire, police said.

Easton Police Officer Dean Soucie arrived at the crash and saw that the two vehicles were on fire. Video shows Soucie rushing over before breaking the driver's side window and then, with the help of the two witnesses, freeing the trapped truck driver. Soucie said that the driver was confused but conscious and on his phone.

"As I reached inside the vehicle, one of the passersby, he actually jumped into the cab of the truck, and he helped me free the individual," Sousie said.

They then carried the driver to safety.

The driver of the pickup, a 78-year-old Raynham man, was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital. He received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. It is not known if the driver of the dump truck and the Toyota received any injuries from the crash.

Soucie commended the help of the two witnesses and said that before he arrived at the crash, they had attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and removed a gasoline tank from the pickup truck before it could ignite.

"They jumped into action like it was nothing," Soucie said. "Those two individuals were absolutely awesome."

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said that he is "extremely proud" of Soucie and the witnesses.

"He saved a life last night," Chief Boone said. "He is an exemplary police officer and this is just one example. I think he's a hero."

Turnpike Street was closed for several hours following the crash. Easton Police are investigating.