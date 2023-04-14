Watch CBS News
Sports

Bruins to face Panthers in the first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The best regular-season team in NHL history now knows its first-round playoff opponent.  

That opponent will be the Florida Panthers, which became official after Florida lost to Carolina on Thursday night. That result kept the Panthers in the second wild-card spot, thus setting up their matchup with the top-seeded Bruins.

The Bruins went 2-1-1 against the Panthers this season, winning two games in Boston (by a combined score of 12-6) while losing 5-2 in one game in Florida and 4-3 in overtime in the other trip to Sunrise.

The goaltending duties for Boston were split, with Linus Ullmark going 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage and 3.00 GAA and Jeremy Swayman going 0-1-1 with an .881 save percentage and a 4.03 GAA against Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky started one game in net for Florida vs. Boston, allowing four goals on 33 shots in a loss. Alex Lyon was 1-0-0 with a .925 save percentage and 3.02 GAA vs. Boston, while Spencer Knight went 1-1-0 with an .862 save percentage and 4.51 GAA.

Patrice Bergeron led all Bruins skaters with six points (3-3-6) against Florida, while four player -- David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton -- ranked second with four points apiece. For Florida, Aleksander Barkove led the team with six points (2-4-6) against Boston, while Sam Reinhart (3-2-5) and Matthew Tkachuk (1-4-5) ranked second.

The Bruins and Panthers haven't met in the playoffs since 1996, when Florida won a first-round series over Boston in five games en route to making a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 is set for Monday night at TD Garden.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 9:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.