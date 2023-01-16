Bruins, David Pastrnak reportedly making progress on contract extension

BOSTON -- Bruins fans have been waiting patiently for the team to lock star forward David Pastrnak into a lengthy and expensive contract extension. The two sides aren't close, but there has reportedly been some progress made in the negotiations.

That comes according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet in Canada, whose update over the weekend should make Boston fans breathe a little easier when it comes to Pastrnak being a part of the team's future.

"I want to be careful with this one, but the word around the league is that the Bruins and Pastrnak have been making some progress," Friedman said Saturday night. "I still think there are things that need to get done. But the word as of this Saturday with Pastrnak is 'progress.'"

Pastrnak's agent J.P. Barry confirmed as much to the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy on Sunday, saying there has indeed been progress in the negotiations over the last month.

Just following up on @FriedgeHNIC report last night, Pastrnak agent JP Barry wrote in text to Herald that the two sides are having regular discussions but still work to do. “We have made progress from a month ago it is fair to say.” FWIW. Sweeney decline comment on talks on Sat. — steve conroy (@conroyherald) January 15, 2023

While work remains to be done before the two sides agree on a deal -- which will likely be the richest contract ever given out by the Bruins -- the fact that there is progress is a good sign.

The price for Pastrnak could be going up by the night, with the 26-year-old currently leading the Bruins with 33 goals and 59 points through his 42 games. He ranks second in the NHL in goals scored, behind only the 37 goals by Edmonton's Connor McDavid, and fifth in points.