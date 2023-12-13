Bruins place Jakub Zboril on waivers

BOSTON -- With few opportunities available at the NHL level this year, the Boston Bruins placed defenseman Jakub Zboril on waivers on Wednesday.

Zboril, 26, has played in 19 AHL games for Providence this season, and he hasn't played for the NHL team since April, toward the end of the regular season.

According to Frank Seravalli, "the Bruins are accommodating [Zboril's] request to see if another team is interested in giving him an opportunity."

On #NHLBruins placing Jakub Zboril on waivers, I’m told the Bruins are accommodating his request to see if another team is interested in giving him an opportunity.



His contract isn't being terminated and he's not going back to Europe. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 13, 2023

Zboril has no goals and seven assists to go with a minus-5 rating and 17 penalty minutes in Providence this season. He played 22 NHL games last year, scoring his first career goal and adding three assists. He played 10 NHL games the previous season and 42 NHL games in 2020-21, when he had nine assists.

The Bruins, at 18-5-3, have played Mason Lohrei for 12 games, Ian Mitchell for 11 games, and Parker Wotherspoon for three games this year on defense.

Zboril was, of course, a first-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2015, the first of three consecutive picks made by Don Sweeney in his first season on the job as Bruins general manager. Zach Senyshyn, the 15th overall pick, was traded to Ottawa in March of 2022, while Jake DeBrusk -- the 14th pick -- remains with the Bruins.