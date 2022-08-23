Limited number of tickets for Winter Classic at Fenway Park go on sale Wednesday

BOSTON -- If you want to go see a hockey game at American's most beloved ballpark, make sure you're free at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

That is when a limited amount of tickets to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park will go on sale to the public. The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. and are only available via Ticketmaster -- while supplies last.

As is usually the case with the Winter Classic, tickets probably won't last very long. And they're going to cost you a pretty penny, too, with the cheapest ticket available sitting at $272 for a bleacher seat.

The Bruins will host the Penguins in the NHL's annual outdoor clash on Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m., marking the fifth time that Boston will participate in an outdoor game. This will be the second time that the Bruins have skated at Fenway Park, joining the 2010 Winter Classic when the B's beat the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime.

This will be the sixth time that the Penguins will play in an outdoor game. They most recently played in the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, falling to the Flyers in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The 2023 game between the Bruins and the Penguins will be the 14th NHL Winter Classic and the 36th NHL regular-season outdoor game.