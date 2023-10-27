Bruins pay tribute to Lewiston shooting victims throughout Thursday night's game at TD Garden

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins paid tribute to the victims of Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine throughout their home game at TD Garden Thursday night.

The Bruins hung up a "Lewiston Strong" jersey with the number 207 on the back -- the city's area code -- on their bench before taking the ice. It was hung by goalie Jeremy Swayman, who played three seasons at the University of Maine before joining the Bruins.

Lewiston is in our hearts 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/22YZvUtimG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

Players from both the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks taped their sticks with blue tape in honor of the state of Maine. The sticks were signed by the players and are now being auctioned off to benefit the shooting victims and their families.

For Lewiston 💙



Player-signed sticks from both the #NHLBruins and @AnaheimDucks will be available for auction - benefitting the victims’ families - later tonight at https://t.co/ZoZAhKs8lx. pic.twitter.com/NXByWGo7gx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

The Bruins also wore special decals with a blue outline of the state of Maine on the back of their helmets.

There was a moment of silence before the game in honor of the victims. The Boston Bruins Foundation has also pledged to donate a minimum of $100,000 to those affected by the shooting.

The Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime for their first defeat of the season.

"Losing a hockey game while people up there lost lives and loved ones, it puts everything in perspective," goalie Linus Ullmark said after the game. "It's pretty easy to let this one go."