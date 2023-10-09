Bruins lose winger A.J. Greer to waivers

BOSTON -- A.J. Greer will not be reporting to Providence. There was a chance that the bottom-six forward could have remained in the Bruins organization after being placed on waivers over the weekend, but Greer was claimed by the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Greer, 26, established himself as a solid fourth-line forward last season. He appeared in 61 games for the Bruins, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists) to go with 101 hits and a team-high seven fights. Greer was the physical forward the team needed, but was made expendable this season with the return of veteran forward Milan Lucic.

Greer played in all four preseason games for Boston this season, scoring a goal to go with five hits. He'll now take over the spot in Calgary that was left vacant when Lucic returned to the Bruins.

With Greer out of the mix, Johnny Beecher has earned a spot on Boston's roster -- and fourth line -- after a strong camp and preseason. Beecher had a goal and an assist over four exhibition games, and now the 2019 first-round pick will make his debut Wednesday night when the Bruins open the 2023-24 season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.