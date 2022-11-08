Linus Ullmark ties Bruins' club record for most wins through 10 starts

BOSTON -- The Bruins and goaltender Linus Ullmark just keep winning. Boston earned its 11th win of the season on Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues, giving Ullmark nine wins on the young campaign.

With those nine victories to start the season, Ullmark joined a select group of Bruins goalies. He is just the fifth Bruins netminder to earn nine wins in his first 10 starts of a season, joining Tuukka Rask (2016-17), Gerry Cheevers (1976-77), Ross Brooks (1973-74) and Frank Brimsek (1938-39).

Ullmark made 25 saves against St. Louis on Monday night, stopping all 13 shots that went his way after allowing a second-period goal to Brayden Schenn. He made 11 saves in the third period, including five in the final two minutes as the Blues tried to overcome their two-goal deficit.

It was a solid bounce-back effort for Ullmark, who suffered his first loss of the season Saturday night in Toronto. He's now surrendered two goals or fewer in eight of his 11 appearances this season. Monday night was the third time this season that Ullmark has allowed just one goal in a start.

With Jeremy Swayman considered week-to-week after suffering a lower body injury last week, Ullmark is going to get plenty of looks in net for Boston. The 29-year-old is not just embracing all the playing time and responsibility, but he's thriving for the Bruins.