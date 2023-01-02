Bruins dress up in old-timey Red Sox uniforms for arrival at Fenway Park for Winter Classic

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins never turn down an opportunity to get dressed up in costume. This year's Winter Classic was no exception.

To honor the history of the ballpark in which this year's Winter Classic was being played, the Bruins dressed up in old-timey Red Sox uniforms, complete with stirrups and old-fashioned mitts along with some bats and balls.

All Bruins players took the field roughly three hours before puck drop in full Red Sox gear to take a team picture on the field at Fenway. A handful of players participated in a game of catch -- a game that went on for quite a while, as some players were having a lot of fun partaking in the national pastime.

Each jersey had a Winter Classic patch on the left sleeve, and each Bruins player wore his own jersey number on the back.

The Penguins also dressed up in some classic baseball uniforms of their own:

It's far from the first time the Bruins played dress-up for a special event game. Outside of their annual Halloween costume hospital visit, the Bruins dressed up like the Peaky Blinders for the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, and they showed up for their 2021 game in Lake Tahoe dressed in full '90s gear.