Bruins activate Jeremy Swayman from IR, send Keith Kinkaid back to Providence

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman is back.

One day after participating in his first full team practice post-injury, Swayman was activated to the roster from injured reserve on Wednesday night. The Bruins sent Keith Kinkaid back to Providence to make room for Swayman.

Swayman was injured on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though that injury looked to be severe in the moment, he avoided any major damage, and missed just over two weeks before returning to practice.

When he did return to the ice on Tuesday, Kinkaid was also present -- along with Linus Ullmark. The presence of Kinkaid indicated at the time that Swayman still had a few "boxes to check," as head coach Jim Montgomery explained. Yet Swayman handled that workload well enough to be placed back on the active roster a day later.

Swayman got off to a tough start this season, posting an .878 save percentage and 3.45 goals-against average, after posting a .917 save percentage and 2.29 GAA last year. Ullmark has largely picked up the slack, going 11-1-0 as a starter and posting a .936 save percentage and 1.96 GAA. Ullmark leads the league in all three categories.

After a three-day break from games, the Bruins are back in action on Thursday night, at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

