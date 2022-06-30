When the Bruins will pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- While most of the focus has been on the Bruins' search for a new head coach, the NHL Draft is right around the corner. On Wednesday, we found out when Boston will be making its picks at the two-day event.

Don Sweeney will bring six picks with him to Montreal, but he will not have a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years. He sent Boston's first-round selection -- now the 22nd pick overall -- to Anaheim in a deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Barring a trade, the Bruins won't make their first selection until the second round. Here is when Sweeney and company will be drafting:

Round 2: No. 54 overall

Round 3: No. 91 overall (from Calgary)

Round 4: No. 119 overall

Round 6: No. 183 overall

Round 7: No. 200 overall (from Ottawa)

Round 7: No. 215 overall

Boston has made a handful of picks in the 50s, drafting Mason Lohrei at No. 58 in 2020, Jack Studnicka at No. 53 in 2017, and Ryan Donato at No. 56 in 2014.

The Bruins don't have their own third-round pick, which was sent to Ottawa for defenseman Mike Reilly, but they did get a third-round selection from the Calgary Flames for goaltender Dan Vladar last summer.

Expect Sweeney to be active and looking to make moves at the draft, especially with a 64-pick gap between their fourth- and sixth-round picks.

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal from July 7-8. Maybe the Bruins will have a head coach at that point.