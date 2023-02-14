Watch CBS News
Local News

Bruce Springsteen announces summer concert at Gillette Stadium

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce Boston tour stop
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce Boston tour stop 00:22

FOXBORO - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are making two trips to Massachusetts this year.

It was previously announced that The Boss would be coming to the TD Garden on March 20. Now a summer date has been confirmed for Foxboro.

Springsteen will play Gillette Stadium on August 24. Tickets will go on sale February 27.

This is Springsteen's first North American tour in seven years.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.