Bruce Springsteen announces summer concert at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are making two trips to Massachusetts this year.

It was previously announced that The Boss would be coming to the TD Garden on March 20. Now a summer date has been confirmed for Foxboro.

Springsteen will play Gillette Stadium on August 24. Tickets will go on sale February 27.

This is Springsteen's first North American tour in seven years.