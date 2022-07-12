Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce Boston tour stop

BOSTON – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are officially making their return to Boston.

The legendary band has not performed live since 2017, when they concluded "The River" tour after 14 months of shows.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Mohegan Sun on March 12 and TD Garden on March 20.

Tickets for the TD Garden show go on sale July 20, with Mohegan Sun tickets on sale July 22.

In the announcement, Springsteen said due to anticipated "heavy demand for tickets," fans will be required to use Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Registration for the opportunity to buy tickets is open through Sunday, July 17 on the site.

In May, Springsteen announced he and the band would be performing arena dates starting in February 2023, followed by European stadium shows beginning in April.

A second North American tour leg is slated to begin in August. Those dates have not yet been announced.

The tour will begin February 1 in Tampa and the first North American leg will conclude April 14 in Springsteen's home state of New Jersey.