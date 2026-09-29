Massachusetts man killed by falling tree on hiking trail during nor'easter

A Massachusetts man was killed by a falling tree while on a hiking trail last weekend during the nor'easter.

Lenox police say that 78-year-old Bruce Evenchik, of Pittsfield, was pronounced dead at the scene at Kennedy Park off Aspinwall Road on Saturday.

Passing hikers who did not know Evenchik called for help at about 1:20 p.m., reporting that a tree had fallen on a man on a hiking trail that was not far from the parking area.

"The weather on this day was dangerous with many trees down throughout the county," Lenox police said in a statement.

Police said they had just been responding to another call on Sunset Avenue where a tree had fallen on an unoccupied parked car. No one was hurt in that incident.

The nor'easter brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain to Massachusetts for a prolonged period, though the worst weather was in the southeastern part of the state. Lenox is more than 130 miles west of Boston.

Berkshire Eye Center in Pittsfield said Evenchik was a former partner and surgeon at the office.

"His sudden and tragic passing is devastating to all who knew him. Bruce was an integral part of the foundation of Berkshire Eye and dedicated his career to caring for patients throughout the Berkshires," the center said.

The business said Evenchik "helped thousands of people regain their sight and improve their lives."

"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, patients, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him," the center said.