Reports: Bruce Cassidy hired as Vegas Golden Knights' head coach

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's NHL unemployment did not last long.

A little over a week after getting fired by the Boston Bruins, Bruce Cassidy has been chosen as the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, according to reports.

ESPN's Kevin Weekes and TSN's Darren Dreger reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirming @GoldenKnights has hired Bruce Cassidy as their head coach. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 14, 2022

Cassidy, 57, was fired by the Bruins last Monday after spending parts of six seasons as head coach and making the playoffs every year. Boston was Cassidy's second head-coaching stop, following a one-and-a-half year stint with Washington from 2002-04. The Bruins went 245-108-46 under Cassidy, reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Cassidy will become the third head coach in Golden Knights history, following Gerard Gallant (2017-20) and Peter DeBoer (2020-22).