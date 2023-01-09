Report: Browns request to interview Jerod Mayo for defensive coordinator position

Sports Final: What changes can we expect from Patriots this offseason?

BOSTON -- Toward the latter part of the 2022 season, reports surfaced that indicated Jerod Mayo would be exploring options outside the Patriots organization after the season concluded. It took all of one day for the first opportunity to arise.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission from the Patriots to interview Mayo for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Rapoport added that Mayo is considered a "top candidate" for the job.

The #Browns have requested permission to interview #Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for their vacant DC job, source said. He's considered a top candidate there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Mayo's role on the Patriots' defensive coaching staff had been a bit unclear to outsiders, as he had the title of inside linebackers coach from 2019-21 and linebackers coach in 2022. Though fellow linebackers coach Steve Belichick has seemingly held the reins of the defensive play calls, Mayo's also seemed to have had some hand in that process in recent years.

Regardless, without the title of defensive coordinator, Mayo would be allowed to leave New England for a defensive coordinator position, as it would represent an elevation in job status.

The 36-year-old Mayo was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight seasons before retiring following the 2015 season. He's been interviewed for head coaching positions with the Eagles, Raiders and Broncos in recent years.

Mayo's contract in New England is reportedly set to expire, so his departure -- whether to Cleveland or elsewhere -- appears to be imminent one way or another.