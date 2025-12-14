Roommate of Brown University shooting victim remembers him as kind and full of joy

The roommate of one of the victims killed in the Brown University shooting said his friend was a "ball of joy."

"What I do know is that Brown is grieving. I am grieving. The loss of him will be felt throughout this community. His soul truly did reverberate throughout the community," freshman Khimari Mann said.

The shooting at Brown University claimed the lives of two students and injured nine others after a gunman opened fire in the engineering building on Saturday afternoon. Seven of the hospitalized victims are in stable condition, and another has been discharged. One victim remains in critical condition. Providence Police announced that they had a person of interest in custody on Sunday morning. No names have been released.

Mann said that when he heard about the shooting, he reached out to his wrestling teammates, his classmates, and his roommate. But when he didn't hear back from him during the lockdown, he began to get worried.

"Something didn't feel right. I texted him, and then he didn't text back," he said.

Throughout the evening on Saturday, Mann was extremely concerned about his roommate, texting friends and calling the police to get updates. He said that he was told that his roommate was one of the two victims around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The roommate's identity has not been released.

"He was always there for you"

Mann explained that his roommate was studying neuroscience and was extremely smart.

"He was kind. He reached out to me as soon as we got roommate assignments. Most importantly, he was just present. Whatever you asked him to do, he was always there for you," he said.

Mann will remember his roommate as thoughtful, compassionate, and having a warm, gentle spirit.

"Just a ball of joy, ball of energy. He raises everybody else to a certain level. He made sure I had my stuff done. He made sure he had his stuff done. He was just always there," he said.

Emotions remain high on campus as students, faculty, and community members try to cope with the horrific tragedy.

"It's very stressful and it's very sad, especially for the victims," Brown Student Body President Talib Reddick said.

Students were told that all exams, final projects, and classes have been cancelled. Administrators said they are welcome to go home at any time.