Brooklyn Bridge struck by Mexican navy training ship, multiple injuries reported

An emergency response is underway after the Brooklyn Bridge was hit by a Mexican navy ship Saturday in New York City.

FDNY said there were injuries but had no details about how many people might have been hurt from the crash or whether they were on the boat or the bridge. NYPD also confirmed multiple injuries were reported, but did not know the extent of them.

Police were urging people to avoid the area around the Brooklyn Bridge, including the South Street Seaport in Manhattan and DUMBO in Brooklyn because of the collision. The bridge was shut down to traffic, but has since reopened.

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the situation and is at the scene, his office said.

Ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Kyle Viterbo / AP

Video of the collision that was posted online showed the mast of the ship, which was flying a giant green, white and red Mexican flag, scraping the underneath of the bridge. The vessel then drifted toward the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore.

The Mexican navy said in a post on X that the Cuauhtemoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.

"The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada," it said in Spanish.

