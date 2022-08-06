Watch CBS News
Brookline Police Chief allegedly violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harrassment

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROOKLINE – Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly violating the town's policy against discrimination and sexual harassment.

Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week that were multiple allegations against Gonzalez in which he allegedly violated the town's discrimination and sexual harassment and retaliation policy.

A Quincy-based firm has been hired to do an independent investigation. Gonzalez will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of the review.

He came to Brookline from Austin, Texas in March after spending most of his 33-year career in Norwalk, Connecticut, where he rose to Deputy Chief.

The town has declined to discuss any specifics.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 7:52 PM

