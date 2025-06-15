"Free Palestine" brick thrown through window of Massachusetts kosher grocery store, police say

Antisemitism at record levels in New England, new report finds

Police in Massachusetts say they are investigating a hate crime after a brick with "Free Palestine" written on it was thrown through the window of a kosher grocery store.

It happened Sunday morning at The Butcherie on Harvard Street in Brookline.

Brookline business targeted

Police said that just after midnight, three people wearing masks came from Coolidge Street and through the brick through the business window.

The Brookline Police Department said "Free Palestine" was written in large red letters on the brick.

Police said it is unclear exactly how many suspects there were, but added that there were at least two. After throwing the brick, police said the masked suspects then ran off back down Coolidge Street to an unknown location.

No other businesses in the area were targeted, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone withy video is asked to contact the Brookline Police Department at (617) 730-2711.

ADL response

Samantha Joseph, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League of New England, released a statement on Sunday.

"This is the latest in a string of attacks on the Jewish community where the words 'Free Palestine' were used to weaponize violence against Jews," Joseph said. "Holding a Jewish business accountable for the situation in the Middle East is antisemitic, plain and simple and is another example of radical anti-Israel activity resulting in violence against the Jewish community. Everyone must condemn this appalling attack. Silence in the face of antisemitism only emboldens those who spread hate."

A recent audit compiled by the ADL found antisemitism on the rise in New England. Specifically, more than 400 incidents were reported in Massachusetts. That ranked the state fifth in the nation behind New York, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In October, police investigated when offensive stickers were found in Brookline, as well as Cambridge. The stickers, which were an Israeli flag with the Sar of David replaced with a blue swastika, were placed outside a synagogue, a grade school, and a popular Jewish deli.