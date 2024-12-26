Roof collapses from massive fire at Brookline mansion

Police investigating large fire at Brookline mansion that collapsed part of roof

BROOKLINE - Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts on Thursday morning, causing part of the home's roof to collapse.

It happened at 10:40 a.m. at a single-family home on Sargent Road. Firefighters said they received a 911 call about smoke coming from the L-shaped, three-story home's attic. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof when firefighters arrived.

No one hurt in Brookline fire

The fire spread and part of the roof collapsed at one point. Firefighters from several departments, including Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and Newton ended up responding. It took about two hours to knock down the flames, the Brookline Fire Department said.

All five people in the home got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Brookline mansion damaged in fire valued at $13 million

According to Brookline town records, the property is valued at more than $13 million.

The six-bedroom home has a 13,000-square-foot living space and was built in 1928. It was bought in 2012 for $3.35 million.