Brockton shooting victim identified as 27-year-old

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on Hoover Avenue in Brockton. While no arrest has been announced yet in the shooting death of 27-year-old Sederick Abreau, authorities say it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

A 911 call at 2:17 a.m. alerted Brockton police to a report of a man shot inside a home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. First responders found Abreau with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating, Cruz said. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 2:25 PM EDT

