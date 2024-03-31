Brockton shooting victim identified as 27-year-old

BROCKTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on Hoover Avenue in Brockton. While no arrest has been announced yet in the shooting death of 27-year-old Sederick Abreau, authorities say it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

A 911 call at 2:17 a.m. alerted Brockton police to a report of a man shot inside a home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. First responders found Abreau with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating, Cruz said.