Watch CBS News
Local News

Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. 

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. 

borcktonhitandrun3.jpg
Brockton Police are searching for this car in connection with a fatal hit and run. CBS Boston

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. 

The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. 

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.