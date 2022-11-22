Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Brockton Police are searching for this car in connection with a fatal hit and run. CBS Boston

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side.

The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police.