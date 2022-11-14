Brockton non-profit hands out gift cards, groceries with vaccine shots

BROCKTON -- Volunteers in Brockton are trying to make the holidays healthier. Brockton-based Pinnacle Partnerships, which is a holistic mental health organization, held a vaccine clinic for local families.

"We are a very family-driven organization and feel like policies and interventions should really be focused on, things that are really going to help families to be healthy and happy. In order to know what those things are we have to engage with the community in a way that makes sense for them," said Dahyana Schlossar of Pinnacle Partnerships.

On Sunday, a line formed quickly at the BAT Center where families could receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is my first time being vaccinated," one person told WBZ-TV.

Pinnacle Partnership aimed to help about 200 people at this event. The timing was critical as the holiday season approaches.

They also gave out gift cards and meals for families who need little extra help.

Christine Daggett was very grateful to receive her shot, a $75 gift card, and a bag of groceries.

"It was perfect timing and it was a perfect event. The people were so helpful and nice. I am really happy to get this extra stuff for Thanksgiving at this time, everything has been so expensive, so it really helps a lot," said Daggett.

Deborah McNichols said these public health opportunities go a long way.

"I really need it this year, my husband has been in the ICU for 4 and a half months so," said McNichols.

"We want to be able to offer them bags of food, pies. Sometimes it's just not as accessible for them and so the fact that we have it available, it's just easy access being here at the BAT Center, in the center of Brockton, folks are able to transport easily," explained Winnie Bossibaut of Pinnacle Partnerships.

This small local non-profit is making a big impact on the community.