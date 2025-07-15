Police investigating 4-year-old's drowning in Brockton, Massachusetts pool

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 4-year-old died after being pulled from the pool of a Brockton home over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. at a home on Sunset Ave.

A Brockton police officer attempted life-saving measures on the child after they were pulled from the pool. The 4-year-old, who has since been identified as Hendrix Cooley-Walker, was then rushed to a hospital in Brockton.

"We thank all the first responders for their swift action and ask the public to keep the child and their family in their thoughts," Brockton Police said in a statement on Sunday after the incident.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, Cooley-Walker died around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning at the hospital.

"The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office started an investigation into the circumstances which led to this fatal drowning incident following the child's death. The investigation is ongoing," the DA's office said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old in the United States.

"I just heard a 911 call from somewhere down the street, and then a cop car came racing down the neighborhood and made a left there. We all gathered, and they told us to stay out of the street," the neighbor said.

No additional details about how Cooley-Walker drowned are currently available.