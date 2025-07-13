Child taken to hospital after near-drowning in Brockton pool

Child in Brockton saved from near drowning in pool by police officer

A child was rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning at a pool in Brockton.

Police responded to Sunset Street just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived at the house, where a Brockton officer performed life-saving measures. The child was rushed to a Boston hospital.

"We thank all the first responders for their swift action and ask the public to keep the child and their family in their thoughts," Brockton Police said in a statement.

The child's uncle told WBZ-TV that his nephew was in stable condition, but police have not confirmed this. The age and name of the child have not been released.

"I just heard a 911 call from somewhere down the street, and then a cop car came racing down the neighborhood and made a left there. We all gathered, and they told us to stay out of the street," said one neighbor who was outside gardening at the time.

There is no more information available.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four in the United States, according to the CDC.

Free swimming lessons in Massachhusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation provides free swimming lessons through its Learn To Swim program.

"Swimming is not just a recreational activity—it's a life-saving skill," The DCR says.

Eight lessons are held on weekdays over a two-week period for each swimming session. Registration for the July 28 to August 8 session closes on July 14. For more information, click here.