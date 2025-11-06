4 charged in armed robbery at Brockton store that may have been inside job

What was thought to be a brazen armed robbery in Brockton, Massachusetts last month may have been an inside job, police said.

Four people were charged Thursday in the incident at the AT&T store on Pleasant Street back on Monday, October 13.

Officers were called to the store that night for a report of an armed robbery just before 8 p.m. Police were told a man with a sawed-off shotgun tied up two workers and stole thousands of dollars in cash and electronics.

Surveillance video from across the street showed someone closing the blinds in the store shortly before the gunman arrived. A few minutes later, the video showed a person dragging a large bag out of the store before walking away. No one was hurt.

Officers and Brockton Police K-9 Hawk searched the woods behind the strip mall for evidence. They found the shotgun and a duffel bag full of cash and stolen property. Hawk was also able to track the man's trail.

Carlos DeBarros. Brockton Police

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 45-year-old Carlos DeBarros of Brockton. They said he was the man who went into the store with the shotgun, tied up the employees and took off with the cash and electronics. He now faces several felony charges.

Authorities did not name the other three who were charged.

"Further investigation led detectives to identify the getaway driver and uncover evidence indicating the heist may have been an inside job," police said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Brockton about 25 miles south of Boston.