Suspect armed with shotgun tied up employees, robbed Brockton cellphone store, police say

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the AT&T cellphone store on Pleasant Street.

Brockton police say officers responded to the store before 8 p.m. on Monday for a report of an individual armed with a shotgun who demanded money and merchandise. Police say the suspect tied the employees' hands inside the store. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Detectives and crime scene investigators from the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the location. They collected several pieces of evidence, including the firearm, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Video shows person dragging item

Surveillance video from a gas station across the street shows someone closing the blinds inside the store then a person dragging something out before police arrived.

Julius Quaye said he was holding a course on taxes for approximately twelve people just around the corner. He said he saw the police lights, but did not know the seriousness of the incident, and now he feels unsafe. "It's scary and terrifying honestly," Quaye said.

Nearby business owner Abdi says he has never felt unsafe in his 10 years here, but a suspect still on the loose has him unsettled. "It's crazy, yeah," Abdi said. "I'm surprised nobody got hurt."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Brockton Police Detectives Bureau at (508) 941-0234.

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County and is located about 25 miles south of Boston.

