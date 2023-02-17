Brockton Hospital inpatient unit closed for approximately 3 months after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital's inpatient unit will be closed for approximately three months after a fire there last week.

The 10-alarm fire began in a transformer room, forcing the evacuation of 160 patients on February 7.

Signature Health Care, the owner of the hospital, says it will open two new urgent care centers in Brockton over the next two weeks.

When the hospital reopens in approximately three months, limited inpatient services will be available. The timeline is dependent on getting supplies to make the necessary repairs, the hospital said. Additional services will be phased in after that.

The two urgent care centers will open at 110 Liberty Street and 650 Centre Street in Brockton.

The closure is straining first responders and hospitals in the area. The patient volume has doubled at the city's only other emergency room at Good Samaritan Medical Center.