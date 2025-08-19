Brockton High School choral director facing human trafficking charges

The Brockton High School choral director was arrested on Tuesday morning and is now facing human trafficking charges.

Police say that the arrest is the result of several months of investigation into 35-year-old Matthew Cunningham of Brockton.

They say that Cunningham met up with an underage boy on April 27, "performed a sexual act" on him, then paid the boy on an app, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. The app flagged the transaction and informed the FBI, who told Brockton Police. The victim was a student at Brockton High School, according to the DA's office.

Police arrested Cunningham at his home just after 10 a.m., and he was seen in court shortly after. He is charged with sexual conduct for a fee and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has been ordered to stay away from both the victim and Brockton Public Schools, as well as stay off social media, give officials his passport and remain in Massachusetts. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Choral director placed on leave

Brockton Public Schools said that it immediately placed Cunningham on paid administrative leave.

"We are deeply troubled by the allegations in this case," Brockton Public Schools said in a statement. "Our priority at this time is the safety and well-being of our students, and we are actively working to marshal the resources necessary to support the Brockton High School community, especially those who are feeling in any way impacted by this situation."

He is scheduled to appear in Brockton District Court on September 18. Brockton Police are investigating and plan to search Cunningham's cell phone.