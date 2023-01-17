Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.

Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.

She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night.

"We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics of past missing persons searches and will expand as the areas are cleared to the satisfaction of the searchers."

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early told reporters Monday they have her car and are searching it for evidence. Police had earlier combed the woods near her house and have gone door-to-door talking to her neighbors.

Early said Tuesday's search expands from a two-mile radius to three miles. Police have asked neighbors to check their property and security camera footage. They've also asked hunters to keep an eye out for any clues.

Friends have been leaving flyers at bus stops and homeless shelters hoping to generate leads in the case.

Tee's sister Bethany told WBZ-TV Monday she would talk to Brittany daily and that going this long without communicating is "out of the norm for her."

Bethany said her sister had her phone, wallet and possibly her iPad when she left her home January 10.

Brittany is 5'6", 120 pounds and was last wearing a black winter jacket, hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-867-5570.