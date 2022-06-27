Police identify victims in Brimfield crash that killed 3 teenagers

BRIMFIELD – Massachusetts State Police have identified two of the three teenagers killed during a crash in Brimfield early Sunday morning.

Vincent Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland and Shane Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield were the two victims identified. A 17-year-old Oxford boy was also killed in the crash.

A 17-year-old boy from Brookfield was hurt in the crash.

The identities of the two 17-year-olds will not be released because they are considered juveniles.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of East Brimfield and Holland Roads. A 2006 Nissan Sentra being driven by Adrizzoni came to a stop about 40 feet into the tree line.

Brett Kustigian, superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District in Warren, said grief counselors are in place at the high school on Monday following the crash.

"Thoughts and prayers with all the families. Quaboag strong," Kustigian posted.

Tantasqua Regional School District superintendent Deborah Boyd said two of the victims were students in the district, adding counselors would also be available at the beginning of the week.

"Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff," Boyd said.