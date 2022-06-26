Watch CBS News
3 teenagers killed, 1 injured in early morning Brimfield rollover crash

BRIMFIELD – Three teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a crash in Brimfield.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland Roads.

A 2006 Nissan Sentra rolled over and crashed about 40 feet into the tree line.

Massachusetts State Police said a 19-year-old from Holland man who was believed to be the driver was pronounced dead at the scene along with an 18-year West Brookfield man and a 17-year-old boy from Oxford.

A 17-year-old Brookfield boy left the scene of crash before troopers arrived. Police later learned he went to Harrington Hospital on his own with serious injuries.

State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM

