Man arrested with machete, knife in Boston allegedly confessed to triple stabbing days earlier

Surveillance video from ABC Auto Works in Boston's Brighton neighborhood showed 24-year-old Joshua Flores walking down Western Avenue with a machete.

Court paperwork details multiple people witnessed Flores swinging the machete and talking to himself just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

That's around the same time Gustavo was about to close ABC Auto Works.

"I was about to walk and grab that little flag that's over there, it gives us the services, when I made eye contact with a person. I wasn't even aware of the weapon he was carrying," Gustavo recalled. "He gave me a mean look. He looked confused. He looked angered, bothered. I kind of felt that energy from the distance."

Shortly after Gustavo spotted Flores, police arrived and took him into custody.

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Joshua Flores allegedly holding a machete on Western Avenue in Brighton. CBS Boston

"Thank goodness they were there when they were because who would have known what else he would've done to other people," Gustavo said.

Police said while they were arresting Flores, another knife was found in his pants pocket and "there was reddish brown stains on the folding knife."

According to police, Flores matched the description of the suspect in a triple stabbing from early Sunday morning in Allston. The three victims told police they were on their way home from a party when they saw Flores across the street.

One of the victims told police he yelled out to Flores, "We're drunk, do you think we should walk or ride our bikes home?"

That's when they said Flores started angrily yelling and stabbed them.

According to court documents, Flores confessed to stabbing the three saying, "I think I stabbed him once each. Each person one time."

"You wouldn't think anything like that would happen it just makes you want to be more self-aware of your surroundings and what's going on," Gustavo said.

Flores was arraigned in Brighton District Court facing multiple charges including assault to murder. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

All three victims have been released from the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.