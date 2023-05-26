Dinis Moreira charged with murdering neighbor Valerie Folsom Oakhem in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER - A man has been ordered held without bail on charges that he murdered a woman in Bridgewater.

Dinis Moreira was in court Friday. Prosecutors said he murdered his neighbor, 58-year-old Valerie Folsom Oakhem, in his home.

Dinis Moreira is accused of bludgeoning his neighbor, Valerie Oakhem, to death. CBS Boston

According to prosecutors, police responded to the scene on Spring Street early Friday morning and found Oakhem on the kitchen floor, struggling to breathe. They said there was blood on the floor, walls and ceiling and she had severe trauma to her arms and head. Police allegedly found a hammer covered in blood and Moreira had bruises and was also covered in blood. Oakhem was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Oakhem's family was in court and told WBZ TV she was a grandmother and had worked as a nurse for the past 30 years.

"My mom was an amazing woman, forever in my brain is an amazing woman," said Oakhem's daughter, Samantha Oakhem. "Everybody woke up to a bad day and I'm still awake. I haven't gone to bed. And my heart breaks for what that man did to, not just me, but this whole world. She really brought a smile upon everyone's face that she touched."

According to Oakhem's family, she was friends with Moreira and had offered to help him for years.

Moreira underwent a psychiatric evaluation before Friday's hearing and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 15-day hold. He's due back in court on June 14.