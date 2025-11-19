Brian Walshe jury nearing completion after two days of selection

Day two of jury selection in Brian Walshe's Massachusetts murder trial ended Wednesday as three more people were added. Four more jurors are likely needed before the trial can begin.

Walshe is charged with killing and dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found since she went missing early Jan. 1, 2023.

As of Wednesday, there are six men and six women currently on the jury. The goal is to reach a jury of 16 people with 12 jurors tasked with deliberating.

Jury selection got underway Tuesday with 35 candidates interviewed by Judge Diane Freniere and attorneys for both sides inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Despite the small pool of potential jurors, nine people were added to the jury on the first day.

Things slowed down a bit on Wednesday as 47 people were considered. By the end of the day, three women were added to the jury.

Two groups of candidates are expected to be brought in Thursday as the process continues.

Before jury selection began on Tuesday, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body. That leaves him only charged with first-degree murder.

Ana Walshe's body has never been found. Police said they found a damaged and bloody knife in Walshe's basement while his wife was missing.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman still questions whether a trial will happen at all following Walshe's earlier guilty pleas. She believes the defense's strategy is to get his first-degree murder charge downgraded to second-degree in order to preserve the possibility of parole.

"There was a clear and defined strategy as to why they let him plead guilty to these charges," Roman said. "If the prosecution agrees to drop the charge, a plea could come at any time, even when the jury's deliberating."