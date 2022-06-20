"The best gift": New dad grateful to celebrate Father's Day in NICU with baby

New dad grateful to celebrate Father's Day in NICU with baby

BOSTON -- Spending Father's Day in the hospital might not sound good, but one 27-year-old Medway dad was all smiles on Sunday.

Lately, Brian Sardini has been reading Harry Potter books to his infant daughter in the Brigham and Women's neonatal intensive care unit.

"Being able to celebrate Father's Day today the way we are is the best gift that anybody could ever ask for," Brian said.

Aila was born in late March when mom Kristen was 25 weeks pregnant and severe pre-eclampsia threatened both baby and mother.

Aila weighed just over a pound when delivered by c-section, tiny even for a preemie, and she needed a ventilator to breathe.

"Each hour makes a big difference. Each day makes a big difference," said NICU Dr. Elisa Abdulhayoglu.

For almost two months now, life for the Sardinis has revolved around the Brigham NICU, where the remarkable staff has helped Aila get stronger through Mother's Day and now Father's Day.

"They go above and beyond and make this nightmare situation just a little bit easier," said Brian.

"This couple is absolutely amazing," said Dr. Abdulhayoglu.

It has been a frightening stretch for the Sardinis but they prefer to focus on the silver lining.

"We got time with our daughter that most people don't get. We got to see her really develop and grow," said Brian.

And Aila has grown to four pounds now -- so promising that mom and dad are now painting the room that will be her nursery at their house in Medway.

"I finally feel like we're rounding third and we're headed home," said Kristen.

"It's amazing, I couldn't ask for anything more," said Brian.

Aila's delivery date was July 4. She may not be home by then but hopefully will be in Medway by the end of the summer.