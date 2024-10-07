Younger women are being diagnosed with breast cancer. Here are some lifestyle changes to reduce your risk.

Lifestyle changes could decrease risk of breast cancer, experts say

BOSTON - Breast cancer deaths are falling, but more women under the age of 50 are being diagnosed with it. However, there are modifiable risk factors that women can address to reduce their chances of getting breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one cancer that is significantly influenced by lifestyle factors and according to Healthline, experts are reminding women what they can do to reduce their risk.

For example, limiting alcohol or eliminating it from the diet because alcohol use is associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.

Also, eat a mostly plant-based diet, maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, reduce exposure to environmental pollutants, like pesticides, fragrances, and plastics, quit smoking, and get plenty of sleep.

All of these steps will reduce your risk of breast cancer as well as many others.