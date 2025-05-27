At least 5 injured in mall shooting in Waterbury, Connecticut

Person of interest in custody in Waterbury mall shooting

At least five people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The incident took place at about 4:40 p.m. in what started as a "conflict" between two people, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters in a news briefing.

One person opened fire, police said, sending shoppers running for cover and sheltering inside stores.

Five adults were struck by gunfire and rushed to a local hospital, police said. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Waterbury mall shooting started as "conflict that escalated," police say

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters the shooting was not believed to be "a random act of violence," but that it "started as a conflict that escalated."

"I saw people coming out of JCPenney and I heard some gunshot there, up top, and then it was right next to where Snipes was at," witness Javon Turner said. "A girl got shot. She was losing a lot of blood. It was crazy, and I tell everybody, 'Get out of here, let's go.' I tried to get everybody out of here in safety."

Investigators believe the gunman was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and may have had an accomplice.

"We recovered some evidence on the scene that's assisting us in identifying the type of weapon that was used," the police chief said.

The person of interest has not yet been identified or charged.

The investigation is ongoing. Local police are working with the FBI and ATF.

Connecticut governor responds to shooting in Waterbury

After the suspect and possible accomplice fled, officers went store by store to escort out terrified shoppers.

"It was really amazing to watch people in this time of crisis keep cool heads and follow plans and shelter in place," Spagnolo said.

In a statement, Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the incident "a tragic mass shooting" in "a place where everyone should feel safe."

"We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly," Lamont added. "Details are still forthcoming, but the Connecticut State Police will be assisting Waterbury Police with the investigation. Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident."

Waterbury is located about 30 miles southwest of Hartford, Connecticut.