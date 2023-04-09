Braintree police seek forever home for new furry friend

BRAINTREE — Braintree police are looking to find their new furry friend a home.

Two weeks ago, Braintree police reported to a local hotel where officers found and revived a woman suffering from an overdose.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and officers returned to the hotel with the victim's mother to retrieve her belongings.

While getting her belongings, police found her Pitbull mix, Louie, who was unable to be cared for by the victim's mother.

Braintree Police are looking to find Louie a forever home after rescuing him two weeks ago. Braintree Police Department

With his future looking bleak, Officer Horigan of Braintree PD asked if the victim's mother would sign Louie over. After talking it through, she agreed, wanting to avoid putting Louie in a bad situation.

Louie, a Pitbull mix, was rescued by Braintree police two weeks ago. Braintree Police Department

Since then, Louie has been learning commands, socializing, and enjoying car rides with Horigan and Animal Control Officer Littlewood. He even keeps dispatchers company during the day and greets officers after the daily roll call.

But, Louie's current life is not a long-term situation and officers are looking to find him his forever home.

Weighing about 85 pounds, Louie is described as being a "gentle giant." He has done well with being on a leash and has shown no signs of aggressive behavior. He even took his first bath without any commotion!

He also lived with a cat according to his previous owner.

Anyone interested in adopting Louie is encouraged to contact Officer Horigan or Animal Control Officer Littlewood.