Braintree police find thousands of edibles in 'illegal THC candy operation'

BRAINTREE - Police say they busted an illegal edibles operation in Braintree last week.

Officers were tipped off about the business on Mill Lane and got a search warrant. When police raided the business on December 12, they said they found trays full of thousands of THC gummies. They also found a printer that was used to make packaging for the edibles, police believe.

Detectives said the street value of the gummies is estimated to be "well over" $100,000.

Police seized thousands of THC edibles in Braintree

According to police, the business had no license to sell THC edibles.

"Without regulation, edibles made illicitly could contain much higher amounts of THC which can increase negative side effects," Braintree police said in a statement. "Also, unregulated oils and edibles can contain other toxic contaminants, and be dangerous to the health of users."

Several people are facing drug charges, but police said they won't be naming them yet. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 8:55 AM

