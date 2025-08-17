Braintree eliminated from Little League World Series with narrow loss

Braintree's time at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania has officially come to an end.

The team representing Massachusetts and New England during the signature summer event lost to Washington state, representing the Northwest, on Sunday morning.

Braintree eliminated in Little League World Series

Washington edged Braintree, 3-2, thanks to decisive 2-run second inning that gave them the lead for good.

Braintree fell behind early as Washington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

But the team from New England bounced back in its next at-bat. Sam Trotta singled on a ground ball. An error by Washington allowed Ryan Fennell and Henry Huka to cross home plate, giving Braintree the lead in the top of the second.

Washington knotted the score again in the home half of the inning, and took the lead on a passed ball.

Washington holds on to advance

Braintree scraped together a few opportunities to bounce back. Fennell doubled in the fourth inning with two outs, but wasn't able to score.

In the fifth, Braintree had its best chance to stay alive in the tournament. Kuka walked to lead off the inning, then advanced to second on an error by the catcher.

With one out, Kuka stole third, and Jack Cushing drew a walk before swiping second on defensive indifference.

The inning came to an end, however, when the next Braintree batter struck out and the team from Massachusetts tried to catch Washington napping.

After the called third strike for the inning's second out, the Northwest catcher tossed the ball back to his pitcher and took a few steps toward the mound. As he did, Kuka scampered toward home. But the catcher retreated and received the throw from the pitcher in time to tag out the Braintree runner and end the inning.

Braintree's hitters went down in order in the sixth inning to end their dream season with their second loss of the double-elimination tournament. Team New England went 1-2 during their time in Williamsport.

Washington will now play the loser of Connecticut and South Dakota on Tuesday at 7 p.m.